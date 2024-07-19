A contractor has been busy this month installing an entirely new artificial athletic turf surface at the Live Oak High School football field.

Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the new turf project at the March 5 board meeting, at a cost of about $882,000.

MHUSD spokesperson Lanae Bays said the new turf is needed to replace the field’s previous surface, which has been at the end of its life cycle for some time. The previous turf surface at the East Main Avenue campus’s athletic field had been repaired numerous times before installation of the new surface started this summer.

The contractor for the project is FieldTurf USA.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of July.