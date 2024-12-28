Over the past several months, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Fentanyl Crisis Response Team (FCRT) ran an in-depth investigation into the narcotics trafficking activities of Juan Basurto Jimenez, a 54-year-old resident of Santa Clara County. The investigation uncovered extensive operations spanning Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Dec. 19, law enforcement served search warrants on the 1200 block of East San Martin Avenue in San Martin and the 1500 block of Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.

During these operations detectives seized 1 pound of fentanyl, more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 37 grams of heroin, and seven firearms, including three confirmed stolen, according to authorities.

Jimenez was arrested during the operation and booked at the Santa Clara County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, illegal possession of an assault weapon, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and child abuse, police said.

“This successful operation highlights the commitment of local, state, and federal agencies to addressing the fentanyl epidemic and reducing the threat of narcotics trafficking and illegal firearms in our communities,” the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said.

Those involved in the operation include:

• Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team

• Santa Cruz County Auto Theft Reductions and Enforcement

• Drug Enforcement Administration

• California Highway Patrol

• Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.