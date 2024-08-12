A motorcyclist died and two people were injured after an Aug. 8 evening collision, according to a Gilroy Police Department press release.

First responders arrived at the intersection of Gavilan Court and Murray Avenue to find the motorcyclist in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He died of his injuries at the scene. The man is not being identified by police, pending family notifications.

Both the driver and the passenger of the car involved in the collision were taken to a local hospital, with both major and minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown but under investigation, according to police. The associated case number is #24-3599.

