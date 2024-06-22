Petty Officer 3rd Class Alan Cox, a native of Morgan Hill, is one of the sailors serving aboard USS Kentucky, continuing the U.S. Navy’s 124-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Cox graduated from Ann Sobrato High School in 2018.

“Growing up, I learned that you can make friends anywhere if you can play Super Smash Bros.,” said Cox. “It’s been fun being the Super Smash Bros. Champion of USS Kentucky. There’s been a big community of players at every command I’ve been with. If you’re looking for friends, people will come to you if you can play.”

Cox joined the Navy five years ago. Today, Cox serves as an electrician’s mate (nuclear).

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to improve as a man,” said Cox. “I joined the Navy to gain financial independence, get an education and life experience without college and to make my father proud.

“I wasn’t the best student. I was smart but lazy, and I knew college would only put me in debt, so the military was the path to becoming my ideal person.

“I also come from a line of electricians and military service. My grandfather was a World War II veteran and my dad went to boot camp in Chicago but didn’t finish due to his colorblindness. My grandfather and my dad were both electricians as well.”

Known as America’s “Apex Predators,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

A major component of that maritime security is homeported at Naval Base Kitsap, in Washington.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.

The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet combatant commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Cox is part of a rich 124-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

The Pacific Submarine Force maximizes the Navy’s strengths of knowledge, stealth, agility, firepower and endurance.

“The men and women of the Pacific Submarine Force are among our best and brightest Americans,” said Rear Adm. Richard Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet. “The pace of activity across the force is eye-watering, and our ability to remain on-scene, unseen, is only possible due to their hard work and critical thinking. We are lethal, far-reaching, and incredibly capable, and we deter aggression through our demonstrated advantage in the undersea domain.”

Cox serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security, according to Navy officials.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Cox has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m most proud of fully qualifying for the duties of my job,” said Cox. “I am proud of that because it really shows how far I’ve come in my career and it means that I’ve done my job and worked hard.”

Cox can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Being in this line of work means I can guarantee a future for my family and prevent nuclear strikes from foreign adversaries via nuclear deterrence,” said Cox. “As an electrician, I’m directly responsible for the health of all major electrical equipment on my boat, and it makes me proud to serve on the best boat on the waterfront.”

Cox is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’d like to thank Chief Trevor Seime for keeping me going,” said Cox. “My career initially didn’t go the path I wanted, but he’s been an awesome mentor and has kept me going down a good path.

“I also want to thank my dad, Bill Cox. He’s been an awesome moral support and has always shown up when I needed him to. My dad and my uncle, Alan Baldwin, came to my boot camp graduation as soon as I asked and they’ve both supported me throughout my naval career.”

Cox offered words of encouragement for anyone considering a path in the Navy: “The Navy is a hard but fun place. You will go through some stuff and you will meet the coolest people ever. I am thankful for my job with the Navy because, after this, I can work in any field using the skills I’ve learned through the Navy.”

This story was provided courtesy of the Navy Office of Community Outreach.