A 35-year-old Morgan Hill resident died in a four-vehicle traffic accident the afternoon of Nov. 14, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to reports of a collision about 1:55pm at the intersection of Monterey Road and Live Oak Avenue, north of Morgan Hill, the CHP said. Investigators determined a 2018 Honda was traveling south on Monterey Road approaching the Live Oak Avenue intersection.

At the same time, a 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer had a green light and was turning from eastbound Live Oak Avenue, left onto northbound Monterey Road, police said. The driver of the Honda failed to stop at a red light and proceeded into the intersection, colliding with the Freightliner.

The impact caused the Honda to veer into oncoming traffic lanes and collide with a 1993 Jeep that was stopped at a red light in the left turn lane at the intersection, on northbound Monterey Road, CHP said. The Honda collided head-on with the Jeep.

Furthermore, the force of that impact caused both vehicles to overturn, scattering debris that struck a fourth vehicle, a 2016 Ford that was stopped in the left turn lane behind the Jeep, police said.

The drivers of the Honda and Jeep were transported to Valley Medical Center with injuries. The driver of the Honda, identified only as a 35-year-old male from Morgan Hill, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Authorities have not released the driver’s name.

The driver of the Jeep, a 47-year-old Morgan Hill man, suffered major injuries, police said. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

Authorities do not think drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.