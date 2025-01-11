Police arrested a Morgan Hill resident who had allegedly sexually assaulted a child and was in possession of child pornography.

The Morgan Hill Police Department on Dec. 30 received information that Ashton Correa, 19, was in possession of child pornography, says a press release from MHPD. Officers investigated and found that Correa was in possession of hundreds of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Ashton Correa

Detectives also found evidence that Correa had sexually assaulted a child under his care, authorities said.

Correa was arrested and booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of child sexual assault and possession of child pornography, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar cases can contact MHPD Det. Kira Patton at 669.253.4968 or email at Ki*********@mo********.gov.

Information can also be given anonymously at https://www.morganhill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1.800.222.TIPS.