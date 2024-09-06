Calling all pickleball enthusiasts: the wait is over. The City of Morgan Hill this week announced the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new, state-of-the-art outdoor pickleball courts.

The ceremony will take place at 10am Sept. 7 at the new courts located at Morgan Hill Community Park, 171 W. Edmundson Ave. The event will feature welcoming remarks from city officials and representatives of the Morgan Hill Pickleball Club, a ceremonial ribbon cutting and a chance to test out the new pickleball courts, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill.

The four new high-quality courts represent “a significant investment in Morgan Hill’s growing pickleball community,” says the release. Previously, players relied on shared courts with other sports. The dedicated courts will provide a safe, designated space for players of all skill levels to enjoy this fun and fast-paced game.

“Everyone is so excited about the new courts. With these additional outdoor courts, tournaments, clinics and lessons can now be organized, and with having more courts to play on, many new people of all levels will be coming to Morgan Hill and experiencing so much of what our community has to offer,” shared Tim Hendrick, president of the 150-plus member Pickleball Club. “With the variety of indoor and outdoor courts that we now have, all levels can find someone of comparable experience to play with, and the various hours work for most everyone.”

The new pickleball courts are open to the public and free to use.