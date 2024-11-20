A man was shot and killed on Tennant Avenue the morning of Nov. 20, and police have arrested a suspect who is in custody, according to Morgan Hill Police.

The Morgan Hill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting about 7:11am Nov. 20 on the 100 block of Tennant Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim who had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the torso, MHPD said.

Officers immediately began to treat the victim with CPR and wound care, police said. However, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

As officers were treating the victim, witnesses identified the shooting suspect who was still in the area, police said. Officers contacted the suspect, later identified as Jesus Garcia, 30, of Morgan Hill.

MHPD officers arrested Garcia and took him into custody without incident.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide are still under investigation; however, the Morgan Hill Police Department can confirm that there is not an active threat to the community,” MHPD said in a statement.

The death is the first homicide of 2024 in Morgan Hill.

The shooting took place between Vineyard Boulevard and Church Street on Tennant Avenue, police further clarified. The incident occurred near the commercialTennant Station center, which includes a Safeway grocery store, CineLux movie theater and numerous stores and restaurants.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the Nov. 20 incident can call MHPD Det. Adrian Sapien at 669.253.4995 or email Ad***********@mo********.gov .

Information can be provided anonymously by calling 1.800.222.TIPS, or online at morganhill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88.