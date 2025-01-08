Live Oak had a rocky start to the 2024 season. There were three one-sided losses and a painful 20-14 defeat to rival Sobrato.

But under the covers, one notes that those three teams that beat the Acorns decisively (Palma, Los Gatos and Menlo-Atherton), were all Central Coast Section powers that had successful playoff runs.

After that 0-4 start, the young Acorns rebounded. They improved markedly during the season and finished fourth in the competitive Blossom Valley Athletic League, Mt. Hamilton Division. That qualified them for the post-season.

In the first round of the CCS Division III playoffs, the No. 8 seeded Acorns nearly upset top seed Piedmont Hills, falling just 10-6. It was clearly a year of progress and extended Live Oak’s playoff streak to 11 straight years (excepting the brief Covid season of fall 2020).

Live Oak’s defense carried the team to most of its success. Anthony Garcia collected 50 tackles, Mario Robledo had 49, Zurik Peery had 43, Cameron Pluemyard had 40, Everette Mahler had 35 and Spencer Westfield had 34.

The offense had its moments and was led by the running of sophomore Gage Jones with 135 carries for 521 yards and the passing of Adrian Leal, who completed 54-of-104 for 643 yards and eight touchdowns. Other primary contributors included Luke Newell, Tanner Holeman and Dominick Ohler-McKinney.

The BVAL Senior of the Year award went to defensive end Peery. First Team All-League recognition went to defensive back Garcia, defensive lineman Royce Mendonca, offensive lineman Tyler Lang and Holeman at the “Athlete” position.

Second Team All-League awards went to quarterback Leal, running back Jones, tight end Noah Rivera and defensive back Ohler-McKinney.

After the loss to Sobrato, Live Oak coach Mike Gemo accurately predicted the future.

“Our defense played great,” Gemo said. “We will continue to work on offense so we are better going into league play.”

The Acorns really began to roll as Mt. Hamilton competition began. The defense allowed only six total points in their next three games, wins over Lincoln 23-6, Leigh 14-0 and Oak Grove 35-0. It was a run of victories with 72 points scored and only six allowed.

Live Oak lost a nailbiter to Santa Teresa the following week but even in defeat, the Acorns showed how far they had progressed. The Saints were a league co-favorite and went 9-2, losing in the CCS D2 playoffs to eventual champion Wilcox.

Santa Teresa finished their season the same way—losing in the playoffs to Wilcox—as earlier opponents Palma and Menlo-Atherton. But this was not a defeat by 34-0 or 35-0 as in the pre-league struggles against Palma and M-A. Instead it was a 17-16 nailbiter that displayed progress on both sides of the ball.

Highlights of the season were many. Gage ran for 67 yards against Palma, 57 against Sobrato, 107 at Lincoln, 92 yards and a touchdown versus Leigh, and 71 yards against both Santa Teresa and Branham.

Gage scored Live Oak’s playoff touchdown against Piedmont Hills. Ohler-McKinney rushed for 79 yards against Lincoln and for 54 yards and a touchdown against Oak Grove.

Leal completed 7-of-9 passes for 72 yards and a score against Lincoln, 7-of-12 for 118 yards against Leigh and an amazing 10-for-12 for 134 yards and four touchdowns against Oak Grove. Luke Newell threw for 114 against Palma and 114 also against Sobrato.

Holeman caught four passes for 79 yards against Palma, two for 59 and a score versus Lincoln and three for 66 yards and a touchdown against Oak Grove. Rivera caught three touchdowns against Oak Grove and Isaac Watson had two scoring receptions against Oak Grove.

Pluemyard had 12 tackles against M-A, Garcia had 11 against Los Gatos, Robledo had 10 versus Leigh, David Espinoza had 10 against Oak Grove, and Peery had eight against Palma. Robledo and Westfield each had 10 tackles against Santa Teresa.

In the Branham game, Nathan Newburg had 12 tackles and Robledo, Garcia and Bennett Nishikawa each had 10.

This year’s Live Oak program received major contributions from many underclassmen. Live Oak will graduate Peery, Robledo, Newell, Ohler-McKinney and others but will return a number of major contributors from the younger ranks. That crew includes juniors Leal, Rivera, Holeman and Garcia, along with sophomores Jones and Mendonca.

PHOTO

ElToroBowl

STOIC IN SUCCESS Live Oak team captains Tanner Holeman and Zurik Peery march the Acorns down to the field prior to the Sept. 6 El Toro Bowl.

Credit: File photo