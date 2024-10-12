Consider the source

In all of the rhetoric of campaign season, one has to sort through a lot of orotundity to find truth and reason. As for the Morgan Hill mayor’s race, I have listened to and read a plethora of comments online, in the newspaper, in coffee shops and around town. It’s good to have a robust discussion about political views and people have the right to voice their opinions whether others agree with them or not.

When I listen to or read comments from individuals who pontificate about a candidate or candidates, I usually try to figure out what angle the person who is pontificating is coming from. What credibility do they have? Are they just simply biased toward one candidate or another, which is completely fine.

I recently read comments made by Ann Horner in the Oct. 4 edition of the Morgan Hill Times. To me, her comments are clearly biased toward a group of candidates who she philosophically aligns with.

Again, perfectly fine; however, I have to look at the credibility factor of she who penned that article. If I’m not mistaken, and I’m not, Ann Horner, posted social media comments just a few short years ago as to how those marching against the police could act in aggressive ways, avoid detection and throw smoke canisters at the police.

While Ann may philosophically align with the group of candidates she has endorsed, I hope they don’t philosophically align with her. It’s just my opinion, but Ann Horner is not the voice of reason when it comes to my choice for mayor or other candidates.

David Lynch

Morgan Hill

Leave politics out of local election

I can’t help but to take exception to Ann Horner’s letter to the editor in the Oct. 4 edition of the Morgan Hill Times. The attempt to categorize people into two extreme camps highlights the divisiveness of the very candidate they support for mayor.

The Horners seem to believe that one must vote for the most unprofessional, uninformed and unprepared candidate for mayor in order to prove true allegiance to the Democrat party.

If that’s the approach one chooses to take at the national level, so be it. But at the local level, we need a mayor who takes the time to understand the community, not one who simply claims they were born here.

We need a mayor who takes action and gets things done, not one who just talks about getting things done. We need a mayor who brings people of all stripes together to find solutions, not one who divides us at every turn.

Speaking as a Democrat, I don’t care what political party our local elected officials belong to, so long as they put party politics aside and work on behalf of our community’s best interests.

In my observations of our current mayor, Mark Turner, I have not seen anything that remotely represents partisan party politics. I see a mayor who is actively engaged in every aspect of the community, who is well informed of the issues, who is polite, compassionate and highly professional.

The other candidate, Yvonne Martinez Beltran, proudly boasts of the Horners’ endorsement. Some of the most mean spirited, divisive comments I’ve read online and now in the newspaper seem to be coming from those who support Martinez Beltran.

I for one will no longer remain silent when comments, similar to that of Ann Horner’s, attempt to divide the community simply because most of us want a qualified individual for our mayor.

Swanee Edwards

Morgan Hill