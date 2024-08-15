In response to the South County Democratic Club’s open letter (Aug. 9 Morgan Hill Times), and as a registered Democrat myself who values common sense, it’s essential to set the record straight and ensure our community gets the accurate and transparent information they deserve. Let’s keep in mind that the core focus here is our students, their education and their future. We must ensure that partisan politics never overshadow the primary goal of providing the best education for our children.

The Registrar of Voters has confirmed that the actual cost of the special election in March starts at around $300,000. However, both the Morgan Hill Unified School District and the South County Democratic Club have been circulating an inflated estimate range nearly $1.7 million higher. This spread of unverified information is both misleading and irresponsible.

It’s important to emphasize that the special meeting to address the MHUSD Board of Education’s Trustee Area 3 vacancy was not initiated by the district proactively, but was the result of strong advocacy from concerned parents in the community. This fact highlights the district’s lack of proactive engagement in addressing the community’s concerns.

Notably, Trustee Terri Eves Knudsen in her final vote of her tenure, voted against an appointment. Voting against an appointment is a statement of dissatisfaction with the current leadership. Knudsen was also one of the three (of the seven) trustees who gave an unsatisfactory review of the superintendent.

The issue at hand is highly contested, and the district must navigate the appointment process with extreme caution. It is this board’s responsibility to ensure proper representation for Area 3 to avoid a recall. If the appointee is not accepted by the Area 3 community, it will trigger a recall effort.

The community and our educators deserve accountability and full transparency about the district’s challenges and the leadership decisions that have contributed to them. This appointment is especially crucial as it will need to steer through the challenging decisions facing the district.

Moving forward, it is essential that the board prioritizes the best interests of our students, their education and their future, ensuring that any appointments and financial decisions are made with careful consideration and a genuine commitment to restoring trust and stability.

Our students don’t need partisan politics; they need a district focused on their success. We cannot afford to forget that at the heart of these issues are our children and their futures.

Anahita Yazdi

MHUSD Parent

