Highway 101 reopens in Gilroy after utility pole crash

UPDATE 2pm: Both directions of Highway 101 have reopened.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Valley Medical Center in San Jose with unknown injuries.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Highway 101 between Monterey Road and Highway 25 in Gilroy is currently shut down after a vehicle hit a utility pole, causing power lines to drape across the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just before 1pm. Live power lines blocked lanes in both directions, the CHP stated.

The northbound lanes reopened at 1:20pm. There is currently no estimated time for the southbound lanes to reopen.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 25, and southbound traffic is being rerouted through Mesa Road.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.