Open letter to the esteemed residents of Morgan Hill and surrounding communities:

As 2024 draws near its conclusion, so too does my journey in public service, culminating in a fulfilling 12.5 years dedicated to our cherished community.

Rene Spring

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, I will participate in my final Morgan Hill City Council meeting as an elected Council member, marking the conclusion of my second term in office that evening.

I am profoundly thankful for the years I have spent serving our remarkable city—first as a planning commissioner for 4.5 years, and subsequently for two full terms as your council member representing City Council District C. I fondly recall the numerous lengthy meetings we engaged in during our work on the General Plan update, as well as the deliberations on various housing applications under our Residential Development Control System (RDCS) at that time.

I did not initially envision a path to council member when my family and I relocated to Morgan Hill in 2004. It was only when fellow residents from the picturesque Oak Meadows neighborhood approached me—while I was still serving as a planning commissioner—and encouraged me to consider running for a seat that I began to contemplate this opportunity.

With the unwavering support of my wonderful husband, Mark, who initially approached the idea with some hesitation, we embarked on a creative and rigorous campaign. We knocked on countless doors, engaging with residents, and were fortunate to gain the support of many who joined our efforts, leading to victories in both 2016 and 2020.

This achievement was made possible by the encouragement of numerous voters, despite some resistance from those unaccustomed to challenge.

Serving as your council member has been an extraordinary experience. While I acknowledge that I faced many defeats along the way, I also celebrate the important victories we achieved together.

Many projects and initiatives were significantly enhanced through the contributions I was privileged to offer. I have lost count of the events I attended, the emails and phone calls I responded to, and the countless residents I had the pleasure of meeting and conversing with.

Your insights and feedback not only challenged me but also shaped me into a more considerate and effective council member—one who values the cause over the title, who believes in attentive listening, and who fosters mutual respect, even amidst disagreements.

Who could have imagined that this former foster child, raised in a humble working class environment by a single mother, an immigrant from Switzerland, would one day make history as Morgan Hill’s first openly gay elected council member and the first Swiss-American on the city council?

In addition to my responsibilities on the city council, many of you may not be aware that I served as a Commissioner on the Santa Clara County Veteran’s Commission from 2016 to 2020. My primary objective was to enhance the availability of services for veterans in South Santa Clara County, particularly those in Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill.

While there is still much work to be done, I take pride in knowing that I was able to pass the baton to local veteran Mellea McLaughlin, encouraging her to take over my position. Thank you, Mellea, for your dedication, and to all veterans: thank you for your service.

Reflecting on my time in office, I am proud of the numerous achievements and decisions I had the privilege to be part of.

From appointing our current City Manager, Christina Turner, to advocating for our pets through our ongoing contract with the Santa Clara County Animal Shelter, to supporting the acquisition and preservation of thousands of acres of open space, representing our city on the Silicon Valley Habitat Agency’s Governing and Implementation Boards, I have cherished every moment.

Additionally, I have worked tirelessly to ensure our LGBTQIA+ community has a voice and recognition, collaborated with colleagues from Gilroy and Morgan Hill on the South County Regional Waste Water Authority to maintain our sewer system, and fought against sprawl outside of our current city limits while striving to keep our city safe and fiscally sustainable.

Although I may not have always agreed with every proposed project, idea or plan, I have immense respect for our city staff, who consistently deliver outstanding work.

Thank you to all of you for your collaboration and support—you truly are remarkable!

None of my accomplishments would have been possible without the unwavering support of my wonderful husband, Mark Hoffmann, whom many of you have met over the years. Mark has always been my steadfast partner, and I look forward to spending more quality time with him at home.

From the vibrant community of Gilroy to the rural streets of San Martin, to our beautiful Morgan Hill—you are the heart and soul of our beloved South County area! Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, fueling my passion to advocate for a brighter future for all of us. Many of you have become dear friends, and for that, I am truly grateful.

As I step back from my role as your council member, I want to express my bittersweet feelings. While I will miss serving alongside you, I believe it is time for new voices to rise and lead our community forward.

I extend my heartfelt wishes to our newly elected council members, our re-elected mayor and the entire city council. May you make wise and thoughtful decisions that benefit us all!

To clarify, I am not retiring, as some may have speculated, nor are we relocating. I remain passionate about my amazing day job, starting each day by 4am, and you will continue to see me around town—whether at local events or enjoying our beautiful walks and hikes.

Please feel free to say hello; I cherish staying connected with each of you!

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful holiday season. Until we meet again!

Thank you, Morgan Hill! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Rene Spring is Morgan Hill City Council’s District C representative, having served two terms starting in 2016.