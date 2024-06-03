A pedestrian was fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver near downtown Gilroy, police said June 1.

Officers who responded to a 911 call about 10:50pm May 31 in the area of First Street and Eigleberry Street found a man with major injuries in the roadway, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle, described as a black or dark colored sedan, was last seen driving west on First Street. It likely sustained significant damage from the collision, police said.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with any information or video related to this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Michael McMahon at 408.846.0521 or [email protected]. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 408.846.0330.

