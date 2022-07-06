good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
74.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
July 6, 2022
Article Search
Gilroy's Jesse James Guerrero looks to improve to 5-0 in his pro career as he next fights on July 23 in Rosarito, Mexico. File photo.
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSports

Cousins Jesse and Victor Guerrero look to stay unbeaten in next pro boxing bouts

By: Emanuel Lee
106
0

The knockouts keep coming for Jesse James Guerrero. The recent Mount Madonna High School graduate is 4-0 in his brief professional boxing career entering his July 23 bantamweight match in Rosarito, Mexico. 

All of his bouts have been in Mexico and all have been decided by knockout. In his last fight on May 21 in Tijuana, Guerrero was victorious via second-round KO. The Gilroy resident said he was boxing a 30-year-old who had 10 fights to his credit. 

Because of that, Guerrero knew he had to be a bit cautious at the start. 

“I managed my pace because the guy had more experience than me,” Guerrero said. “I had to keep it cool, keep it calm and not just go in for the knockout. I did my thing, outboxed him and figured him out.”

In the second round, Guerrero started landing some combinations and backed his opponent up into the corner before landing a right overhand to the chin to score the knockout. Jesse is trained by his grandfather, Ruben Guerrero Sr.; his dad, Ruben Guerrero; and his uncle, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero.  

“The finish was satisfying because it happened right in front of my family and the crowd cheered for me,” Jesse said.

When Jesse is in training camp, he usually stays at his grandfather’s house. Guerrero Sr. said that’s done to eliminate any distractions and to keep his fighters focused on the task at hand. Guerrero Sr. acknowledged with every win, Jesse will get matched up with a tougher opponent. 

If everything goes according to plan, Guerrero Sr. said, Jesse will run his record to 10-0 before receiving a title shot from one of Mexico’s sanctioned boxing organizations.  

“Then after that, we would have Jesse defend his title in the United States,” Guerrero Sr. said. “He’s an American fighter, but they love him over there in Mexico. He’s getting a lot of publicity and getting the Mexican people behind him. They like the way he represents himself, and they know he has the goods to be a champion.”

Jesse said when he’s in training mode, he eats, sleeps and boxes, and everything else is a mere footnote. For his next fight, Jesse wants to box well and win, whether it’s a unanimous decision or knockout. 

“If a knockout comes, a knockout comes,” he said. “But when you look too hard for a knockout, you’re usually the one getting dropped on the canvas. So as long as I get the win, it’s all good.”

Guerrero Sr. said Jesse is coming along nicely and takes well to his advice and Robert’s tutelage. 

“Jesse is learning a lot of good stuff from Robert and is learning to fight like a real pro, not an amateur,” Guerrero Sr. said. “I think he’s going to be a really good, strong and smart professional fighter. He’s been sparring and looking good doing the things he has to do.”

Jesse isn’t the only member of the Guerrero family who is on the rise. His cousin, Victor Guerrero, is a 2018 Christopher High graduate and competes at 154 pounds. The 23-year-old is 6-0 with five knockouts in his brief pro career and will also be fighting July 23 on the same card as Jesse in Rosarito.

Victor Guerrero (6-0) next fights in Rosarito, Mexico, on July 23. Photo provided by Ruben Guerrero.

Sports editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected]

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Photos: Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

Staff Report -
Thousands of residents and visitors came to Morgan Hill...
Crime

MHPD reports busy holiday weekend

Staff Report -
Morgan Hill Police issued a number of citations for...
Economy

Morgan Hill affordable housing project gains county funding

Staff Report -
Santa Clara County recently approved funding for three new...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,869FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Photos: Morgan Hill Freedom Fest

MHPD reports busy holiday weekend