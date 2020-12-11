good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 11, 2020
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

County: Stay home on Lady of Guadalupe Celebration Day

St. Louise, two other hospitals reach ICU capacity

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing and hospital ICUs reaching capacity, health officials and community leaders are imploring the public to stay home during the Lady of Guadalupe day of celebration on Dec. 12.

Case numbers in recent days have steadily broken records, with 1,700 recorded recently in a single day and hospitalization numbers reaching a new high of 414, according to county public health data. Health officials point to community contact as the reason for the increase in Covid-19 cases, including gathering with family members and friends who do not live in the same house as well as any activities involving crowds.

As the number of cases increases, the available capacity in hospitals decreases. Three hospitals—Regional Medical Center, O’Connor and St. Louise—have already reached their capacity and do not have beds available in intensive care units, according to the county.

About 10 to 12 percent of Covid-19 cases require hospitalizations and of those, 25 to 35 percent usually require intensive care treatments. The Latinx community continues to be the most impacted population, representing 55.4 percent of all cases when they are only 25.8 percent of the population in Santa Clara County.

From Dec. 3-10, Gilroy reported 497 new cases, while Morgan Hill had 250 over the past week.

To date, 519 residents in Santa Clara County have died from the virus.

Virgin of Guadalupe activities should be restricted to within the household or held virtually, county officials said.

Morgan Hill Times Staff

