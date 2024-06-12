More than 600 members of the class of 2024 graduated from Live Oak, Ann Sobrato and Central high schools last week.

At the commencement ceremonies on June 6, more than 230 graduates walked for their diplomas at Live Oak’s athletic field on East Main Avenue, and more than 350 graduated from Sobrato in north Morgan Hill later that afternoon.

Earlier in the week, on June 5, a much smaller class graduated during Central High School’s graduation ceremony, which took place at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater.

During the Superintendent’s Address at the Live Oak High School graduation ceremony, Morgan Hill Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Carmen Garcia told the students their completion of high school is a “launching pad into a world that awaits brimming with possibilities.”

And while the 2024 graduates faced a number of challenges on their way to the commencement stage—especially since the Covid-19 era—the young adults should not expect the world to go easy on them from here on out, Garcia added.

“Your journey moving forward won’t be without its bumps and unexpected detours—maybe even moments of self doubt and challenges that threaten to pause your progress,” Garcia said. “That’s when I want you to remember this: the road to success is rarely smooth or easy. Remember to tap into your courage, passion and your unwavering conviction to always do the right thing, even when it’s difficult.”

Live Oak’s graduation ceremony featured the school’s Emerald Regime band performing “Pomp and Circumstance,” with ASB Vice President Jasreen Toor leading the flag salute. LOHS Class of 2024 graduate Veronica Orozco sang a rousing rendition of the national anthem, with accompaniment by a mariachi band.

Live Oak Principal Veronica Diaz delivered a welcoming address. Graduates Gabriela Benitez, Annasophia Guenet and Maya Rafat gave a multilingual address. ASB President Alla Yang and Senior Class President Lina Mateos Nungaray issued a farewell speech to the Class of 2024.

Sofia Lorain Barreras delivered the Valedictory Address. Benjamin Robert Ledwith, Elsa McNarney, Katelin Amari Pfeil, Jasreen Kaur Toor and Dennis Zhan presented the Salutatory Address.

At Sobrato’s commencement ceremony, Aaron Mozo Orozco led the flag salute and FiaTuua sang the national anthem. Graduate Nazin Taraghi delivered a welcome speech.

Sobrato Principal Theresa Sage joined assistant principals Frankie Kellett, MarkPierce and Mickey Valella delivered the administration’s welcome.

Sobrato’s keynote speaker was teacher Bob Lashbrook. Speeches were also delivered by Class of 2024 ASB President Lucas Castro, Senior Class President Jaci Bolton, Salutatorians Divij Chakravarthi and Faith Fernandes and Valedictorian Roma Shah.

