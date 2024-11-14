In the heart of Morgan Hill, BookSmart has long been more than just a bookstore—it has been a cherished meeting place, a learning hub and a cornerstone for locals of all ages.

This month, the independent bookstore is inviting the community to celebrate its 30th anniversary, says a press release from BookSmart. On Nov. 16 from 9am-5pm, the store will host an anniversary event filled with refreshments, activities and special offers to honor three decades of stories, friendships and community engagement.

Brad Jones and Cinda Meister, who opened BookSmart in 1994, have dedicated themselves to creating a welcoming space for everyone, the press release continues. From author readings to children’s storytime, BookSmart has hosted countless events that bring people together.

“We’ve watched children grow up in our store, and now some of them bring their own kids,” Meister said. “It’s amazing to see how BookSmart has become part of the fabric of our community.”

Reflecting Morgan Hill’s transformation from a small town to a bustling community, BookSmart has grown alongside it, adapting to change while staying true to its mission.

“This store is about connection,” Jones said. “When people come in, they’re not just browsing books—they’re reconnecting with friends, finding something new to inspire them, or simply enjoying a moment in a place that feels like home.”

As part of the celebration, BookSmart is also launching its Annual Gift of Reading Book Drive, says the press release. Community members are encouraged to donate new or gently used books, which will be distributed to local children.

To support this drive, BookSmart is offering a 20% discount on books bought in-store for donation.

“A single book can open up endless possibilities for a child,” Jones added. “We’re thrilled to help make that happen.”

Young writers are invited to participate in this year’s essay contest, with the theme “Kindness is like a gift we can give every day.” Students are encouraged to write about moments of kindness, and the winning essay writers will receive BookSmart gift cards and be published on the BookSmart Community Advantage’s website.

Submissions are due by Nov. 30, offering an inspiring way for children and teens to reflect on the power of kindness.

Additionally, BookSmart is offering another 20% discount on toys purchased for the Edward Boss Prado Foundation’s annual holiday toy drive, benefiting local families in need, says the press release.

“It’s a simple act that can bring so much joy,” Meister said. “We’re grateful to partner with our community to make the season a little brighter for children.”

To commemorate the anniversary, BookSmart also invites attendees to join a community photo collage. Visitors can have their pictures taken at the store and become a part of the visual story that celebrates decades of shared experiences and support.

“We’ve come this far thanks to our incredible customers,” said Jones. “This celebration is for everyone who has helped make BookSmart a place where memories are made.”

In a world where online shopping and big box stores dominate, BookSmart’s enduring presence highlights the essential role independent bookstores play in fostering authentic connections, the press release adds. Jones and Meister believe that their store’s success is a testament to the community’s loyalty and the shared value placed on spaces that enrich lives in ways that go beyond a simple transaction.

BookSmart is located at 421 Vineyard Town Center in Morgan Hill.