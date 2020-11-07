good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 7, 2020
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and President-Elect Joe Biden are pictured addressing a crowd. Photo via Twitter
Biden wins presidency

By: Staff Report
Democrat Joe Biden has reportedly won the presidency and ousted President Donald Trump after winning the 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 he needed, results showed Saturday morning. 

Results are still being counted in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, all of which showed Biden with a slight lead over Trump.

Trump has threatened further legal action on the ballot counting.

Assemblymember Robert Rivas posted on his Facebook page soon after the news broke.

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and our very own U.S. Senator, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” he wrote. “I’m proud to see that a Californian and the daughter of immigrants will help lead our nation through these next four years.”

