Following the successful 20th annual Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition held last weekend, Gavilan College’s Music Program is preparing for its landmark 25th Bach to Blues concert at 7pm March 15 in the Gavilan College Theater.

The college has announced exciting guest performers for this milestone anniversary event. The concert will open with a performance by the Niseishin Daiko drumming group from Morgan Hill, says a press release from Gavilan College. The second half will showcase acclaimed jazz vocalist Kenny Washington.

Washington, a New Orleans native now based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is known for his soulful interpretations, remarkable vocal range and impressive scatting ability, says the release. He has performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and has been featured in tributes to Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. His diverse musical background includes gospel, classical, R&B and jazz influences.

What began in 1998 as a performance outlet for music faculty has evolved into a community event that spans musical genres from classical to jazz, flamenco to pop standards.

“Bach to Blues has become a showcase that brings together college disciplines and creates a concert that the community eagerly anticipates each year,” said Maria Amirkhanian, music instructor at Gavilan College and event organizer. “It’s like a musical menu—you’ll certainly find something you enjoy.”

The concert serves as a fundraiser for the college’s music program, with proceeds supporting equipment needs, piano maintenance and other essential resources for music students. The event also provides valuable performance experience for Gavilan music students, who will perform during the show’s opening and intermission.

This year’s concert will feature performances by music faculty including Amirkhanian, Dahveed Behroozi and Albert Marqués, says the press release. The winner of the senior division local prize from the recently concluded Marian Filice Youth Piano Competition will also perform.

The piano competition, held March 2, provided a showcase for talented young pianists from throughout Northern California competing in junior and senior divisions.

Tickets for the Bach to Blues Concert are $10 for students and seniors and $20 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Gavilan College Bookstore, BookSmart in Morgan Hill, the Gavilan Hollister Campus, and online at bit.ly/gavb2b25.