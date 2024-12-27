I would like to say hello again to those that have read my columns in the past and wondered what happened to the columns. I apologize for taking some time away due to life changes. I lost my precious little buddy, Sonny, who was the best dog ever (even if he wasn’t always a good dog) and my dear friend, and chosen family member, Marty Cheek.

I think we tend to promise ourselves we will appreciate each other more going forward after losses but we can slip back into our old ways—if we don’t consciously try to appreciate each other.

So what does loss have to do with wines and wineries? For centuries, wine has been there for us to console, celebrate and ponder the important events in our lives. It’s also a reason to get out with your friends, rekindle friendships and make new ones.

Having our local wineries nearby helps to make it so much easier to spend more of that quality time with the ones we care about.

Morgan Hillians are fortunate to have all those wineries nearby, and even better yet a couple winery tasting rooms right in town. One is actually right downtown.

Many of you may already know this but Alara Cellars is right downtown and open every day. So the location is convenient—but what about the wines?

Well, right out of the starting gates in their first year, 2018, Alara Cellars started winning awards for their wines and national recognition as an up-and-coming winery to watch in an industry magazine! See the Wine Business Magazine article here: winebusiness.com/news/article/208334.

In their first competition at the prestigious “Central Coast Wine Competition” in 2018, Alara Cellars took it all home. Their Grenache Blanc won “Best of Show.”

This was the first time a white wine took top honors and if you follow wines then you likely know the Paso Robles area, where the competition took place, is known for some of the best red wines, period.

The honors kept rolling in over the years with an amazing number of their wines being rated at 90 points or more (the 90 point and above rating is very premium wine territory and coveted by winemakers).

So, who is behind Alara Cellars? Janu Arasu is the owner and winemaker for Alara Cellars. Formerly married to Jason Goelz, winemaker and namesake of Jason-Stevens Winery, she got a taste of the wine industry and thanks to her incredible palate decided she could be making her own wines based upon her personal taste.

She met a local grower who grew 30 varietals and decided to be adventurous and took risks with small lots of varietals like Negrette, Montepulciano, Aglianico, etc. They were a hit and sold out routinely. But there are plenty of the better known varietals we’ve come to appreciate being made too.

So there’s more to Janu as some of you may already know. She was the “Weather Girl” on KRON TV for some time and gave it up for the wines.

Another of her passions is women’s clothing design. Her labels incorporate that love of design and each label is designed with a figure and colors she has interpreted to represent the wines within.

Okay, besides probably seeing Janu pouring tastings of her delicious wines in downtown Morgan Hill, what can you expect? When you approach her tasting room on Third Street you’ll feel the energy of a downtown district that is really coming alive.

Right next door is the energy of MoHi Farm restaurant and bar; across the street you can get crepes or ice cream, your choice, maybe both. Maybe a workout at Orange Theory up the street and a cool down over a chilled white wine?

Outside the tasting room is a beautiful courtyard with features by local Terra Amico furniture and plenty of cooling umbrellas. As you enter you’ll notice a very long solid wood bar with that natural live edge that feels so warm and rustic. There are classy chandeliers with rustic tin panels facing the bar and brick walls with original renderings of her label designs.

All in all, very classy. The design is what Janu calls “Modern Glamorous Speakeasy.” That’s not a design style I’m familiar with but she has been known to go out and create her own style in so many ways.

With Alara Cellars’ convenient location and incredible variety and quality of wines you have every opportunity to keep in touch with all those you care for and yourself.

Alara Cellars is located at 90 East Third St., Morgan Hill, 408.834.8828. Open daily noon-6pm.